Harley Quinn Season 4 Trailer Previews DC Comedy’s Return

A new Harley Quinn Season 4 trailer for the raunchy DC animated comedy series has been released, showing off some of the wild misadventures the titular character will get into.

The new trailer shows Harley and Ivy getting accustomed to their new jobs while enjoying their relationship. Harley has to interact with heroes like Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Wonder Woman while Ivy works with Lex Luthor and other DC villains.

Check out the Harley Quinn Season 4 trailer below:

Harley Quinn Season 4 will feature a new showrunner and executive producer in the form of Sarah Peters (Master of None), who will be taking over from Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker.

The voice cast includes Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco as the titular villain, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as Clayface and the Joker, Ron Funches as King Shark, JB Smoove as Frank the Plant, Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor, Natalie Morales as Lois Lane, Jim Rash as Riddler, Diedrich Bader as Batman, Tony Hale as Dr. Psycho, Chris Meloni as Commissioner Gordon, Rahul Kohli as Scarecrow, Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman, Vanessa Marshall as Wonder Woman, and Jacob Tremblay as Robin.

Based on the DC character created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, Harley Quinn is created and executive produced by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. In addition to starring, Cuoco is also an executive producer through her Yes, Norman Productions.