Gotham Knights’ Latest TV Spot Introduces Its Robin

In case anyone was wondering how to tell the Gotham Knights game apart from the Gotham Knights TV show, the character roster is a big clue. The CW‘s show has both a son of Batman and a Robin, but neither one is Damian Wayne. Instead, the series focuses on Bruce Wayne’s adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), and Robin is The Dark Knight Returns’ Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson). In the newest TV spot, which aired during the Critics Choice awards, she embraces the Robin name, where earlier spots just had her describing herself as being like that particular bird.

It seems like there might even be a hint of costume there too, but in the dark it’s only the light-up goggles that really stand out. Take a look at the teaser below and see what you can see:

When Batman falls, who will rise? The series premiere of #CWGothamKnights airs Tuesday, March 14 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/nCJ4ny7pAW — Gotham Knights (@TheCW_GothamK) January 16, 2023

In addition, The CW dropped a new spot to promote what they’re calling “Super Knight” — the night their Superman and Batman-related shows air together. It offers more glimpses of both Gotham Knights and Superman and Lois. Both of them premiere March 14th. Check it out:

Gotham Knights also features Fallon Smythe as Harper Row/Bluebird, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela, the Joker’s daughter, and Misha Collins as Harvey Dent, who’ll become Two-Face later in the show. Clearly, it is not connected to any previous CW Bat-family or Arrowverse shows.

What do you think of Gotham Knights‘ look so far? Let us know in comments!

