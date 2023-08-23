Superman & Lois Season 4 Might Not Be The CW Series’ End

Despite its recent rocky renewal, Superman & Lois may have a life beyond its upcoming fourth season.

Speaking about The CW’s slate of scripted series on The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV’s Top 5 podcast, the company’s president Brad Schwartz noted that while the network is in the middle of pivoting its content, there is still plenty of space of series that have dedicated audiences.

“We’ve gotten those shows to a place where, why couldn’t they continue if they’re profitable?…. If they’re profitable and successful, and some of our highest-rated shows, why wouldn’t they [continue]?” Schwartz said. At the time of writing, Superman & Lois Season 4 is the only upcoming installment in development; neither DC Studios nor The CW have addressed the show’s future beyond then.

Superman returns

While Superman & Lois may be making a comeback, its future looked especially hazy in early 2022. Following the announcement that The CW was slowing down production on its scripted series in favor of unscripted shows, many believed Clark Kent’s latest live-action story wouldn’t make it past its third season. After Gotham Knights, the only remaining DC series on The CW after The Flash‘s conclusion, was canceled, all eyes turned to Superman & Lois. Many believed the series’ larger budget placed it on the chopping block but network surprised fans when it confirmed that Season 4 was happening albeit with some major changes.

The biggest change is the episode count which has been dropped to 10 episodes, making Season 4 the shortest chapter in the saga yet; Seasons 1 and 2 both consisted of 15 episodes while Season 3 sported 13. As for the cast, most of the stars like Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Alex Garfin, Michael Bishop and Michael Cudlitz are confirmed to return but most of the supporting will not feature.

Superman & Lois Season 4 does not yet have a solid release date.