DC Announces Full Batman Day 2023 Lineup

DC has announced the complete lineup of comic books, movies, and more it has in store for its Batman Day 2023 celebration.

The comics of Batman Day 2023

Batman Day 2023 takes place on Saturday, September 16. First and foremost, DC is continuing its Batman Day tradition of putting out free special edition comics. This year, the free offerings available in comic shops include Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Prelude Batman Day Special Edition #1, Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #1 Batman Day Special Edition, and Batman #608: Batman Day Special Edition. Fans will also be able to purchase both the Batman ’89 Hardcover Collection and Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1.

Furthermore, DC Universe Infinite will offer a “curated list of great Batman team-up stories for subscribers” in honor of Batman Day. The digital comic subscription service will also offer a “selection of iconic Batman stories to read for free (in front of the paywall).”

The movies and TV of Batman Day 2023

As part of the Batman Day festivities, director Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy — consisting of Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises — is returning to select movie theaters across North America.

Additionally, Max is highlighting its extensive collection of Batman films and television shows available for streaming. For starters, there’s Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which will also be airing on HBO on September 16. Other relevant titles streaming on Max include Nolan’s aforementioned Dark Knight Trilogy, as well as Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns, Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Batman: The Animated Series, Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham, Batman: Hush, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, The LEGO Batman Movie, and more.

That said, Max and HBO aren’t the only platforms getting in on the fun. New episodes of the preschool animated series Batwheels will begin airing on Cartoon Network starting Monday, September 11. One episode from this new batch even features a special appearance by late Batman ’66 actor Adam West, and will air on Friday, September 15. All the new episodes will then air again on September 16 for Batman Day.

Speaking of Cartoon Network, the Adult Swim block is airing Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns, as well as Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, from September 3 through September 24. Meanwhile, TNT will host a Batman movie marathon on September 16. The lineup includes the Dark Knight Trilogy, Batman v Superman, and Justice League.

Also on September 16, TBS will host a Batman Day marathon of The Big Bang Theory, featuring Batman-themed episodes of the sitcom. Even Food Network is getting in on the action with a superhero-themed episode of Outrageous Pumpkins on September 15.

Other Batman Day-themed content, experiences, and products

Various other Batman Day promotions are planned for the entire month of September. These include new original programming on the DC Kids YouTube Channel, the first information regarding a live concert performance of Danny Elfman’s 1989 Batman score, new collectibles from various toy companies, and more — including various unique celebrations the world over.

Batman Day takes place on September 16, 2023. Check out the Batman Day Hub at DC.com/BatmanDay for even more details.