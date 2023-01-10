Stephen Amell Wanted His Return to The Flash to Be a Surprise

When The Flash returns for its ninth and final season, the series will welcome back an iconic figure from the first show in the Arrowverse. Arrow’s Stephen Amell will reprise his role in the ninth episode as Oliver Queen, better known as Green Arrow. The return to The Flash was made official last week, but if it were up to Amell, he would have kept it as a surprise.

Amell took to his Instagram to share his thoughts about returning for The Flash. Although Amell calls it “surreal” and a “real honor,” the Arrow star expressed some regret about how the announcement went public instead of remaining a secret. (It starts around the nine-minute mark.)

“If it were up to me, I wouldn’t have said shit. I like surprises,” said Amell. “That being said, certain things are difficult to keep a surprise. I saw someone commenting the other day they probably made this announcement because we are probably going to be filming in a public place, and I am probably going to get photographed in whatever I am wearing. That was probably correct – that was probably a good assumption, so whatever.

“It’s not like we are filming in a field in Scotland,” Amell continued. “We might be filming in Downtown Vancouver. It doesn’t matter; we will be filming in broad daylight. It was going to get out, so we took control of the narrative, and that was fine. I wouldn’t have said s–t, though, and I am not going to say anything else now. Don’t ask me any more questions – if you get any more information about my appearance, it is not going to be from me.”

Watch the entire video below.

The Flash season 9 will premiere on February 8 on The CW.

Are you excited to see Stephen Amell return in The Flash? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Green Arrow: 80 Years of the Emerald Archer The Deluxe Edition

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.