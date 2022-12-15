Barry Allen’s Final Race Begins In The Flash Season 9 Teaser

The last days of the Arrowverse are almost upon us. Because when The Flash wraps up its ninth season, that’s it for the long-running superhero universe. Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights take place in their own little worlds, but this is the saga we’ve been following since Arrow debuted in 2012. In that time, Barry Allen has cheated death, survived the Crisis, and outrun an assortment of evil speedsters. But in The Flash season 9 trailer, Barry’s last race is finally here.

There are very story details within this footage, but it does serve as a sendoff for Jesse L. Martin’s Joe West. Joe was Barry’s surrogate father, and the father of Barry’s eventual wife, Iris. So this is Joe’s chance to say farewell before Martin goes off to star in other projects. Meanwhile, Barry is appealing to someone to help him in his hour of need. However, said person’s identity is not revealed here.

Grant Gustin headlines the series as Barry Allen, a role he has portrayed since Arrow season 2 in 2013. Returning cast members this season include Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Jon Cor as Mark Blaine. Additionally, Javicia Leslie will appear as an evil alternate of Ryan Wilder, the character she portrayed on Batwoman.

The Flash season 9 will premiere on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 on The CW.

