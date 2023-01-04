Stephen Amell Will Guest Star In The Flash Season 9

“Barry Allen, you have failed this city!” Well, Oliver Queen would probably put that a little more politely. After all, Barry would have never become a hero without him. The Flash was the first spinoff from Arrow, so it’s only fitting that the guy who started it all is coming back for the end of the Arrowverse. TVLine is reporting that Stephen Amell will reprise his role as Olivier in a guest appearance on The Flash season 9.

Amell will appear in the ninth episode of the season, which will also feature the return of hat Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West/Kid Flash and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork. Additionally, Amell’s Arrow co-star David Ramsey will also guest star in the episode as John Diggle/Spartan.

There is just one major hitch: Oliver Queen is dead. Green Arrow managed to die twice during the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. But before his final demise, Oliver became the Spectre and saved the multiverse.

“As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen,” said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace. “After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That’s why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver’s return in the final season of The Flash.”

Wallace added that Amell’s return will be a part of “an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy. It’s all to say ‘thank you’ to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears.”

The Flash season 9 will premiere on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 on The CW.

Are you excited to see Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen one last time? Let us know in the comment section below!

