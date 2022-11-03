The Sandman Will Get a Second Season on Netflix

After making its long-awaited live-action debut last summer, The Sandman has finally gotten the renewal that fans were waiting for. The series inspired by Neil Gaiman’s DC comic book of the same name will return to Netflix for a second season. Via Deadline, the news was accidentally revealed by DC itself, in a since deleted post on its social networks.

Netflix confirmed the news shortly thereafter, with a brief teaser video and a new statement from Gaiman.

Yes, it’s true: The Sandman will return to Netflix! “There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus & the rest of them… Now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead… And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell,” says @neilhimself pic.twitter.com/TbA3hnD5f6 — Netflix (@netflix) November 3, 2022

The announcement doesn’t state when Sandman will be back, or how many episodes will be included in the second season. Last month, Netflix surprised fans with an unannounced eleventh episode of the first season.

Tom Sturridge leads the cast as Morpheus/Dream, with Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Sandra James-Young as Unity Kinkaid, Kyo Ra as Rose Walker, Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, and Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven.

