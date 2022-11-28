Wednesday Season 1 – What Did You Think?!

Three decades ago, Christina Ricci defined Wednesday Addams for a generation in The Addams Family. Now, it’s Jenna Ortega’s turn in Netflix’s Wednesday series. And since the show has been out for a few days, we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about Wednesday season 1.

Within the series, Wednesday is largely separated from her family after she is sent to Nevermore Academy, a school for the supernatural outcasts of the world. However, there are still a few guest appearances by Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, and even Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester.

However, the primary supporting cast revolves around the characters at Nevermore, including the very suspicious Principal Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), Wednesday’s rival, Bianca Barclay (Joy Sunday), and Wednesday’s roommate (who is the closest thing she has to a friend), Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers). Even Ricci herself shows up as Marilyn Thornhill, the dorm mother at Nevermore.

Smallville veterans Alfred Gough and Miles Millar created the series based on the original characters created by Charles Addams. Tim Burton executive produced the show and also directed the first four episodes. Additionally, Burton’s longtime collaborator, Danny Elfman, provided the music for the series alongside Chris Bacon.

For now, there’s no word on whether the show will return for a second season. But all eight episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

