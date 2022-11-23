Joel and Ellie Visit a Ruined City in HBO’s New Poster For The Last of Us

Upon its release in 2013, The Last of Us was praised for its striking level design, which brought post-apocalyptic versions of several major American cities to life in vivid, haunting detail. Matching this scope in live-action couldn’t have been an easy feat for the producers behind HBO’s upcoming TV adaptation. But so far, it looks like they managed to pull this off. With two months left until the premiere, HBO has released a new poster for The Last of Us that offers a foreboding glimpse of the journey that lies ahead. You can check it out for yourself below.

The poster shows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) overlooking the moss-covered remains of a sprawling metropolis. It’s hard to say which city they’re in. Regardless, the original video game brought the characters to a variety of different locations across the country, including Boston and Pittsburgh. Writer Craig Mazin has also said that the TV series would expand on its source material, meaning the show might feature the ruins of other cities not included in the game.

One thing’s for sure—wherever Joel and Ellie go, the environments are bound to look immaculate at every turn. The show’s directing team notably includes several foreign filmmakers known for their unique visual styles. Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole) was previously announced as the director of the series’ pilot in early 2021. But last month, Balagov confirmed that he left the production more than a year ago. Other episodes were helmed by Ali Abbasi (Border), Jasmila Žbanić (Quo Vadis, Aida?), and Peter Hoar (Netflix’s Daredevil).

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO on January 15, 2023.

