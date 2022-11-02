HBO Confirms a January 15 Premiere Date For The Last of Us

After rumors about its early 2023 release window began making the rounds yesterday, HBO has finally announced a premiere date for The Last of Us. Much like Joel and Ellie’s adventure in the original video game, the show’s journey to screens has been a long and arduous one. But the network has officially confirmed that the adaptation will air its first episode at 9pm on January 15, 2023.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are headlining the series as Joel and Ellie, respectively. The show picks up several years after a mutated fungal strain ravaged the planet and began turning humans into zombie-like creatures known as the infected. When Joel learns that Ellie might hold the key to humanity’s salvation, he’s tasked with escorting her across what’s left of the United States. Unfortunately, their expedition is beset by dangers lurking around every corner.

HBO previously released The Last of Us’ first full-length teaser trailer back in September, giving fans their first proper look at the show’s faithful recreation of its beloved source material. Additionally, to coincide with the release date announcement, the network has released a new poster for the series. You can check it out for yourself below.

Production on The Last of Us began in July of 2021 and lasted all the way until this past June. When HBO first ordered the project to series, the first season was expected to consist of 10 episodes. But according to Variety, that number has since shrunk down to nine episodes. Additional cast members include Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Melanie Lynskey, Nico Parker, Merle Dandridge, Storm Reid, and Nick Offerman. Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) is co-writing the show with Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann.

Are you excited to ring in the new year with The Last of Us in January? Let us know in the comment section below!

