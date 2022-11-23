Drax and Mantis Visit Kevin Bacon in New Guardians Holiday Special Clips

With a runtime of just 44 minutes, many of us weren’t expecting The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special to release many clips ahead of its release on Disney+ this Friday. Regardless, IGN has given us an early look at the team’s looming Christmas caper in the form of two scenes featuring Drax and Mantis, who visit Earth in search of a gift for Peter Quill. You can check out both new clips from the special below.

It doesn’t take an empath to know that Peter hasn’t been himself since losing Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. That’s why Mantis comes up with the idea to give the Guardians’ leader a Christmas he’ll never forget. In the first clip, she shares her plan with Drax, who remembers all the times that Peter has droned on and on about a legendary hero named Kevin Bacon, the star of 1984’s Footloose. With this, they visit the actor’s home in Beverly Hills, hoping he’ll agree to meet one of his biggest fans. However, the pair doesn’t exactly make the best impression on Bacon’s doorbell camera.

Fortunately (for everyone but Bacon, that is), the Guardians never turn away from a challenge. So they don’t even hesitate to jump the actor’s front gate in order to speak to him directly. But as they make their way to his door, they can’t help but be mesmerized by Bacon’s lawn decorations—so much so, in fact, that they decide to steal them as well.

Of course, this wouldn’t be a Guardians of the Galaxy adventure without a killer soundtrack to go along with it. But luckily, James Gunn didn’t let us down. In a new Instagram post, Gunn shared the full list of bands whose holiday-themed tracks will appear in the special, including ”I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here),” which the director co-wrote with the Old ‘97s. Additionally, Bacon himself joins the band on a new rendition of “Here It Is Christmastime,” a song they previously released in 2007.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hits Disney+ on Friday, November 25.

