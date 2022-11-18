Jessica Henwick is Open to Rejoining the MCU as Colleen Wing

When all of Marvel’s Netflix shows got cancelled, it took two years for Disney to regain the licenses to their characters. But now, each of these heroes and villains has a shot at joining the MCU proper. Charlie Cox is back as Matt Murdock/Daredevil for Daredevil: Born Again, and Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the same series. It’s anyone’s guess as to which other characters from the Netflixverse have a comeback in the works. However, one possibility is Colleen Wing, who played a major role in Iron Fist and The Defenders. Jessica Henwick, who played Colleen in both shows, recently told ComicBook.com about her growing interest in returning to Marvel.

“It would be nice to see Colleen come back and still have that Iron Fist as well,” said Jones. “I think it would be cool if she showed up in Shang-Chi and still had the Iron Fist. There’s so much possibility that you can do with this from where we left off for Season 2.”

At the end of Iron Fist season 2, Danny Rand transferred titular fist’s power to Colleen in order to defeat Sacha Dhawan’s Davos. Finn Jones, who headlined the series as Danny/Iron Fist, previously mentioned (via ComicBook.com) that he would love to see Henwick’s character in Shang-Chi 2. If Henwick never rejoins the MCU, it won’t be due to a lack of support or interest. In fact, the possibility of reprising the role excites Henwick.

“If we’re talking canon, the way the story ended, she had a fist,” added Henwick. “She was ready to fist. But he had his own power. Oh, god, let’s stop talking about this!”

Do you want Henwick to return as Colleen Wing in the MCU? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Defenders Vol. 1: Diamonds Are Forever

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.