Finn Jones Wants to Play Iron Fist In a Heroes for Hire Series

Despite its rocky first season in 2017, Netflix’s Iron First started to find its footing in season 2 in the minds of both critics and fans. However, it wasn’t enough to save the series as Netflix canceled Iron Fist one month after the season 2 premiere in 2018. Although four years have passed since the cancelation, Finn Jones, who played Danny Rand, told Comicbook.com that he hasn’t shut the door on Iron Fist just yet. Finn Jones wants

“I would love to continue playing that character, said Jones. “I think there’s a lot of room for growth. Personally, where I would like to see the reintroduction of the character would be something like a Heroes for Hire TV series. I think that would be the most dynamic and fun way to reintroduce those characters.”

The Heroes for Hire storyline proposed by Jones is a callback to the comic book team-up between Iron Fist and Luke Cage. The superhero duo formed a small business that offered professional investigation and protection services. Jones also mentioned his strong relationship with Mike Colter, who played Luke Cage, as a reason to return to the character. Jones and Colter worked together on the 2017 crossover series, The Defenders, and briefly during Luke Cage season 2.

“I loved working with Mike and I loved the on-screen chemistry between Danny and Luke.” noted Jones. “I think it’s a really interesting creative place that show can be taken in. I’d love to pick up that mantle again and keep moving this character forward and make the best possible Iron Fist there could be.”

2022 has been kind to the Marvel properties that originated on Netflix. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and The Defenders are now available to stream on Disney+. Charlie Cox will also return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in 2024’s Daredevil: Born Again, along with Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. So perhaps a MCU Heroes For Hire series isn’t a far-fetched idea.

Do you believe Iron Fist should return to the MCU? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

