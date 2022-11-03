Agatha: Coven of Chaos Adds Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia

Almost every day this week has gifted us with a new Agatha: Coven of Chaos cast member. But today, we’re getting two. Deadline is reporting that Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia are the latest performers to join Kathryn Hahn in her upcoming WandaVision spinoff series. As with other new additions, Marvel is keeping the identities of their characters close to the chest.

Ahn was previously a series regular on Raising Dion, which aired for two seasons on Netflix until its cancellation earlier this year. She also lent her voice to the FXX animated series Little Demon over the summer and will soon appear in Netflix’s The Diplomat. Meanwhile, Dizzia recently showed up in Funny Pages and had a recurring role in HBO Max’s The Staircase. Fans might also recogize her from Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and from starring alongside Elizabeth Olsen in Martha Marcy May Marlene. Both Ahn and Dizzia have also appeared in several episodes of Orange is the New Black.

Dizzia and Ahn have been cast in Coven of Chaos opposite fellow MCU freshman Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke. Plaza and Locke’s roles haven’t been disclosed either. But Deadline notes that Plaza is rumored to be playing one of the show’s villains. The series will mark Hahn’s return to the franchise as Agatha Harkness following her Emmy-nominated turn in WandaVision last year. Emma Caulfield, who appeared in WandaVision as Sarah Proctor/Dottie Jones, is returning for Coven of Chaos as well.

The new series is actually one of two WandaVision spinoffs currently in the works for Disney+. Last week, word got out that Marvel is also developing Vision Quest as a starring vehicle for Paul Bettany’s titular android. Jac Schaeffer will serve as head writer and executive producer for both shows, if Vision Quest goes forward.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will premiere on Disney+ in late 2023 or early 2024. Production will reportedly begin sometime this month.

Do you have any theories about Ahn and Dizzia’s characters in the series? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

