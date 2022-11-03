Aubrey Plaza Has Been Cast In Agatha: Coven of Chaos

The cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos has landed another prominent cast member. Via The Illuminerdi and confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Aubrey Plaza has been cast in a currently unrevealed role.

Plaza broke out alongside Chris Pratt on NBC’s Parks and Recreation, and she has since become a fan-favorite actress. She also has previous Marvel experience after a stint on FX’s Legion series. Plaza is currently appearing in The White Lotus season 2 on HBO, and she will co-star in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.

Coven of Chaos will feature Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as Agatha Harkness from WandaVision. Although details about Plaza’s character haven’t been shared, it wouldn’t be surprising if she was playing one of the witches in Agatha’s coven.

Hahn and Plaza will be joined by Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke, and Emma Caulfield, a veteran of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Caulfield previously appeared in WandaVision as Sarah Proctor, a resident of Westview who was magically brainwashed into believing that she was a housewife named Dottie Jones.

At the end of WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) imprisoned Agatha in Westview and wiped her true identity away. Presumably Coven of Chaos will follow up on that and reveal how and why Agatha reclaims her mind and her powers.

WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer is returning for Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which is slated to begin filming soon. It’s expected to premiere in late 2023, or in 2024 on Disney+.

Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

