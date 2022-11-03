Andor Season 1 Episode 9 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Andor season 1 episode 9!

“Never more than twelve.” There was no prison break this week, but the tension has never been higher on Andor. It’s not exactly an upbeat show when two of the primary leads have spent the majority of the last two episodes in Imperial custody. But this installment, more than ever, made the case for why Cassian and Bix have to fight the Empire. Now that this week’s episode is out, we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about Andor season 1 episode 9.

On Narkina 5, Cassian Andor has acclimated well to his new prison work camp. However, he’s really just assessing ways that he and his new allies can use to escape. Cassian is also bold enough to needle his floor manager, Kino Loy, to give up info about the guards. Regardless of Kino’s refusal, both he and Cassian are among those shaken by rumors of unrest on level 2 of the prison.

Back on Ferrix, Imperial agent Dedra Meero has Bix Caleen tortured by an experimental technique that forces her to listen to the death screams of a now extinct alien race. And it breaks Bix’s resolve, forcing her to give up all of the details on her illegal connection to Luthen Rael. But since Bix doesn’t know Luthen’s real name or identity, there’s only so much she can tell her captors. Some time later, Dedra is unnerved when she discovers that Syril Karn is not only obsessed with her, he’s stalking her.

On Coruscant, Senator Mon Mothma is widely jeered as she makes a speech decrying Imperial overreach. Afterwards, Mothma is informed that her cousin, Vel Sartha, has arrived. While Vel also comes from money, Mothma is the only one in her family who knows that she is a Rebel. And vice versa. Mothma’s idiot husband doesn’t even realize that Vel is a lesbian, but she makes no effort to correct him.

Compared to the chilly relationship Mothma has with her daughter and husband, Vel is the only real family she has. And even Vel keeps Mothma at an emotional distance! Mothma’s mood is not improved when her financing contact, Tay Kolmam, warns her that they are in danger of drawing too much Imperial attention. To save themselves, he also sets up a meeting between Mothma and a criminal banker, Davo Sculdun.

Back on Narkina 5, the oldest member of Cassian’s group, Ulaf, suffers a serious stroke on the work floor. Cassian stays with Kino as they secure medical help for Ulaf. However, the prisoner doctor only gives Ulaf a quick and painless death. He also informs Kino and Cassian that the level 2 uprising was not only real, it happened because one of the prisoners due for release was simply put on level 2 instead being let go. To hide the truth, the Empire slaughtered everyone on level 2.

And that is the moment that Kino finally decides to aid Cassian’s escape attempt by sharing info on the guards.

We still want to know what you think.

