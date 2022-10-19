New Wednesday Featurette Dives Into Tim Burton’s Take on The Addams Family

Perhaps the biggest coup pulled off by Netflix‘s Wednesday is that Tim Burton is directing all eight episodes of the first season. And although the show is focused on Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams, it also offered Burton a chance to deliver his own take on The Addams Family. Burton co-created the series with Smallville veterans Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Collectively, they are bringing Wednesday to Nevermore Academy, which is perhaps the only institution where Wednesday isn’t the strangest girl in school.

In a newly released video featurette, Ortega, Gough, Millar, composer Danny Elfman, and more share their praise for Burton’s vision for the series. Ortega even indicated that Burton’s artwork led to the visuals for the monster lurking at Nevermore.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Tim is one of the most detail-oriented directors I’ve ever worked with,” said Ortega. “About framing and what lenses we would use, because he liked when they were wide and a bit disoriented. He also drew a lot. Goth comes to him very naturally. And Tim designed what the monster looks like in the show. He had a couple sketches on his table. The writers saw it and said ‘that one.'”

Catherine Zeta-Jones also stars in the series as Morticia Addams, with Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, George Burcea as Lurch, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus, and former Wednesday Addams actress, Christina Ricci, as Marylin Thornhill.

Wednesday premieres November 23 on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to seeing Tim Burton’s take on The Addams Family in Wednesday? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Addams Family: An Evilution

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However.