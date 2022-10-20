Geoff Johns Teams Up With Justin Simien on a Geiger TV Adaptation

Although he’s mainly known for his DC work, Geoff Johns has occasionally dabbled in the indie comics sphere as well. Now, one of his creator-owned books is getting the live-action treatment. Deadline reports that Johns is developing a new TV show based on Geiger for Paramount Television Studios. He will serve as an executive producer on the series with Justin Simien, director of Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion reboot.

Johns co-created Geiger with artist Gary Frank and began publishing the series through Image Comics in 2021. The story takes place in the year 2050, several years after a nuclear war ravaged the Earth. In the disaster’s aftermath, rival bands of outlaws rise up and battle each other for survival. But one “radioactive family man” named Tariq Geiger only wants to protect the fallout shelter housing his own family. Unfortunately, when he clashes with violent scavengers, he incurs the wrath of the criminal empire that employs them.

So far, Johns and Frank have only published six issues of Geiger, which were collected in a trade paperback volume last year. More recently, they launched a new spinoff series, Junkyard Joe, whose first issue hit stores earlier this month.

Johns currently serves as the creator and showrunner behind The CW’s Stargirl series. Regardless, he’s making room in his schedule to fill the same role on Geiger. Frank will also serve as an executive producer alongside Kyle Laursen and Mad Ghost’s Jamie Iracleanos. Additionally, Johns is writing the series’ pilot episode.

Before directing Haunted Mansion for Disney, Simien made his feature directorial debut with 2014’s Dear White People. In 2020, he also directed the Hulu original movie Bad Hair. And as far as we know, Simien is still somehow involved with Lucasfilm’s upcoming Lando series on Disney+, which was announced in late 2020 and may or not have Donald Glover reprising his role from Solo: A Star Wars Story. He will executive produce Geiger through his own Culture Machine banner.

