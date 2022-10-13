Adam Copeland and Two More Join Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Disney+ has been rolling cameras on Percy Jackson and the Olympians since June. Regardless, the series is adding three new names to its pantheon of godly heroes and villains. Variety reports that Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy have all booked guest-starring roles on the show as a trio of well-known characters from Greek mythology.

Wrestler-turned-actor Copeland (better known as Edge) will recur in the series as Ares, the god of war. This incarnation of Ares is “handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed. He loves conflict and acts as an agent of chaos wherever he goes.” Previously, Copeland showed up in several episodes of Vikings as Ketill Flatnos. He also played Atom Smasher in The Flash’s second season premiere in 2015.

Cryer will appear on the show as Echidna, a.k.a. The Mother of Monsters. Her character is “dangerous, intimidating, and strangely maternal.” But she also “enjoys her task of challenging heroes and will test Percy’s faith in the gods.” Fans of HBO’s Silicon Valley know Cryer for her recurring role as Laurie Bream. She will soon appear opposite Bob Odenkirk in the upcoming AMC series Straight Man.

Kennedy rounds out the new additions as Medusa, the legendary Gorgon with a head full of snakes and the ability to turn people to stone just by looking at them. In the Percy Jackson universe, Medusa is “wronged by the gods and bitter. Medusa lives in isolation until travelers stumble on her emporium. She is welcoming to some and a threat to others.” Kennedy is another Flash alum, having appeared in multiple seasons as XS/Nora West-Allen. More recently, she guest-starred in an episode of The Old Man on FX.

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri are headlining Percy Jackson as the title character and his two best friends, Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood, respectively. In a recent blog post, author and executive producer Rick Riordan shared that the series had filmed up to Chapter 16 in his first book, The Lightning Thief. Since there are 22 chapters total, this means the show is more than halfway through production on its first season.

Disney+ hasn’t announced a release date for Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

