Disney+ Percy Jackson Teaser Offers the First Look at Camp Half-Blood

Ryan Reynolds may not have shown up at D23 Expo with a long awaited revival of a legendary hero, but his younger self did. Walker Scobell, best known for playing a younger Reynolds with uncanny accuracy in The Adam Project narrates the first Percy Jackson teaser for the Disney+ reboot. Previously adapted as two feature films that displeased original book author Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+ should cover all five tomes in the series.

But first, here’s a warning from Percy himself about how it might be a good idea to run away from destiny. Spoiler: he doesn’t end up taking his own advice.

What you’re looking at is Camp Half-Blood, a dangerous summer camp for the hybrid children of Greek gods and humans. The trailer’s not showing any fantasy creatures yet, but rest assured they’ll come. Percy, a 12 year-old with dyslexia and ADHD, learns he’s the son of Poseidon, representing the breaking of a promise that the sea god made. He must find the thief of the title, who made off with Zeus’ thunderbolt.

In addition to Scobell, Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Percy’s friends Annabteh and Grover. Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Glynn Turman, Virginia Kull, and Timm Sharp round out the cast.

What do you think of the first teaser? Let us know in comments!

