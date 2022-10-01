Daredevil’s Deborah Ann Woll Addresses a Possible Born Again Return

Marvel fans are still waiting for Charlie Cox to show up as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Regardless, his upcoming guest appearance is just an appetizer for the main course arriving on Disney+ in 2024. The studio’s Daredevil: Born Again series was easily one of the most exciting announcements to emerge from this summer’s Comic-Con event. Unfortunately, not everyone from Netflix’s original Daredevil series (including Deborah Ann Woll) knows if they’re coming back for the revival.

So far, the only confirmed cast members for Born Again are Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, the latter of whom will return as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. However, viewers are also hoping to see Woll and Elden Henson back as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson as well. During a recent interview with Collider, Woll confirmed that Marvel still hasn’t contacted her about reprising her role. But it sounds like her affection for the character hasn’t wavered in the four years since Daredevil’s cancellation.

“So, I mean, it means so much to me,” said Woll. “I love that character so much, and I do miss it. I really felt like we were unfinished. We had so much more story to tell. So yeah, it’s really gratifying to see how much people love her and want to see more from her. I hope I get to. I’m here. They know my number.”

The original Daredevil series ended with Matt, Foggy, and Karen mending their friendship and planning to open a new law office together. There’s still some uncertainty over whether Born Again will be a direct continuation of the Netflixverse or act as a soft reboot instead. Whatever the case, Woll is excited to see what Marvel comes up with, even if she’s not involved herself.

“I’m available, as far as I know,” added Woll. “But it’s up to them. I know they’re going to tell the best story that they know how to tell. And if that includes Karen Page, that will be so exciting. But if it doesn’t, I will be a happy viewer.”

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ in the spring of 2024.

