Charlie Cox Talks About His New Daredevil Suit on She-Hulk

This week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was noticeably light on action. But it certainly looks as though next week’s chapter will more than make up for this. In the final moments of the episode, viewers learned that super-suit designer Luke Jacobson also counts Matt Murdock/Daredevil as one of his famous clients. He even crafted a new yellow costume for Marvel’s Man Without Fear that hearkens back to the character’s early comic book appearances. Now, Charlie Cox is opening up about what it was like to slip back into DD’s signature threads.

Cox offered new insight into the design process while speaking with Rotten Tomatoes at last weekend’s D23 Expo. Surprisingly, it wasn’t as simple as grabbing one of his old suits from Netflix’s Daredevil series out of storage and giving it a paint job. Although the costume department had the basic look of the costume to use as a template, they still needed to start over from scratch. And Cox was just as stunned by the new color scheme as anyone else.

“Yeah, so I had to go to LA to have a fitting,” said Cox. “And I walk in, I can say this now, I walk in, I knew I wasn’t going to wear it in Spider-Man, I knew that much. But whilst we’re doing Spider-Man, we were getting ready to do She-Hulk, and so I got to go to LA to a fitting and I walk in, and the suit is hanging there, but then there’s a picture, there’s a drawing on the wall, and it has the gold and red, and I was like ‘No way!’”

“It’s funny, because when you play the character this long, you’re emotionally connected to the fans’ response,” added Cox. “So you see something like that and it means something to you, but you know what it means, what it’s going to mean. Like, you start to have a sense of how people are going to respond to that. So I saw that, and then they come in with it, I’m like ‘Oh man, this is unreal.’”

The sixth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hits Disney+ next Thursday, September 22.

Are you excited to see Cox show up in the series? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: She-Hulk By Dan Slott Omnibus

