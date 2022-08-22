Obi-Wan Kenobi Documentary, A Jedi’s Return, Gets a Trailer

We may not get more Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes, but a new documentary will allow fans to relive the series from behind the scenes. Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return looks at the making of the Jedi master’s big Star Wars comeback, and the long-awaited reunion of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen. When last they appeared together in the prequel trilogy, reactions weren’t always kind. But now that a whole new generation has grown up on both those movies and the animated adventures of Obi-Wan and Anakin in The Clone Wars, there’s plenty of love for the duo.

Both appear in the trailer for this new documentary, which premieres on Disney+ Day, Sept 8th. Take a look below:

Director Deborah Chow will take viewers through the process of giving Obi-Wan and Darth Vader their long-awaited rematch. From Tatooine to Alderaan and Daiyu, meet some old favorite characters and new, as well as a combination of both in Vivien Lyra Blair’s young Leia Organa. Maybe we’ll also find out exactly when Christensen donned the Vader armor and when a stuntman took his place. Or how they generated James Earl Jones dialogue without the actor on set.

What do you think of the documentary trailer? Will you watch it when it airs? Let us know in comments.

