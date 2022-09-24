Jason Momoa Explains the Rules of Slumberland in a New Clip

Walking through dreams, apparently, is a bit like Fight Club, It takes a manly bro to loudly enunciate the rules. In the first clip from Netflix’s loose adaptation of Winsor McCay’s Little Nemo in Slumberland, Jason Momoa‘s Flip explains said rules of Slumberland to young Nema (Marlow Barkley). She, of course, is a savvy enough kid to call him on his macho posturing. But she’d still better be careful and keep a low profile in other peoples’ dreams. Especially one under construction. Nema’s looking to find her late father, who might just still exist in dreams.

Flip seems like a much nicer Freddy Krueger, a change from the comics’ cigar-chomping clown. The Hunger Games‘ Francis Lawrence directs, with Kyle Chandler as Nemo, Nema’s father. Does that mean he’s the original Nemo, and his daughter’s following in his dream-steps? We’ll have to see. Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, and Chris O’Dowd also star.

Slumberland premieres on Netflix Nov 18.

