Jason Momoa is a Dream Come True in Netflix’s Slumberland Teaser

Jason Momoa is a Dream True in Netflix’s Slumberland Teaser

As Netflix continues to bask in the success of The Sandman’s first season, the platform has just teased its plans to bring another vivid dreamworld to its streaming library later this year. And this one’s a lot more family-friendly than the one inspired by Neil Gaiman’s comic book series. With the movie’s premiere just three months away, the first trailer for Slumberland has finally arrived online, revealing an exciting new look at the epic adventure that lies ahead.

The film is based on Winsor McCay’s Little Nemo in Slumberland comic strips, which were originally published from 1905 to 1927 and, incidentally, were occasionally referenced in Gaiman’s early Sandman stories. But instead of a young boy, the story instead focuses on a girl named Nema (Marlow Barkley). Before bedtime, Nema’s father (Kyle Chandler) tells her of a magical place that can only be visited in dreams. Luckily, it isn’t long before Nema’s active imagination turns fantasy into reality.

Guiding Nema on her journey through Slumberland is Flip, played by Jason Momoa. In the original comic strip, Flip usually appeared as a cigar-smoking circus clown. But leave it to the star of DC’s Aquaman films to put his own badass spin on the character. According to Flip, Slumberland gives Nema the power to do whatever she wants, even if it means jumping off a cliff, flying in a jet plane, or bringing her adorable stuffed animals to life.

Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire) directed Slumberland from a screenplay by David Guion and Michael Handelman. The supporting cast also includes Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, and Chris O’Dowd.

Slumberland will debut on Netflix sometime in November.

What do you think of the film’s new trailer? Give us your impressions in the comment section below!

