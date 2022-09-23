New Wednesday Poster Reveals the Premiere Date on Netflix

A few days ago, Netflix teased that the premiere date for Wednesday would be announced at this weekend’s Tudum event. However, it looks like Netflix just couldn’t wait that long. The streaming service has released the first character poster for the series with Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. And at the bottom of the poster, it says that the series premiere date is November 23.

While previous iterations of The Addams Family have presented Wednesday as a ten-year-old child, Ortega’s incarnation will be a teenager on this show. She has also been forced to enroll at Nevermore Academy after some incidents at her last school. Nevermore is a place for the outcasts of this world, and Wednesday may be a misfit even among this crowd.

Wednesday’s parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams, met at Nevermore two decades earlier before they were embroiled in a supernatural murder mystery. In the present, Wednesday’s emerging psychic abilities will give her the chance to finally solve that mystery. Assuming she can successfully navigate her new school without getting thrown out.

Catherine Zeta-Jones also stars in the series as Morticia Addams, with Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, George Burcea as Lurch, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus, and former Wednesday Addams actress, Christina Ricci, in a mystery role.

A preview scene from the series will premiere this weekend as part of Netflix’s Tudum.

What do you think about the new poster? Let us know in the comment section below!

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.