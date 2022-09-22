Netflix Reveals the Full Schedule For This Year’s Tudum Event

One year ago this month, Netflix launched its own virtual festival, “Tudum,” named for the official phonetic spelling of the sound effect that graces all of its original programs. The platform’s streaming library has only gotten bigger in the 12 months since the last global fan event. Now, the second edition of the annual livestream is coming our way this weekend, and Netflix has finally announced which movies and TV shows will have a presence at this year’s online confab.

Part One of the event begins with new looks at upcoming seasons of Bridgerton, The Crown, and Emily in Paris. But high-fantasy lovers will be happy to hear that cast members from Shadow and Bone will be on hand to discuss the second season of the hit series. They will also reveal an “exclusive sneak peek” at the new episodes. Plus, The Witcher’s Henry Cavill will share important news about season 3, which recently wrapped production. Fans can also expect a new behind-the-scenes reel featuring co-stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan.

Fortunately, this isn’t the only Witcher content we’re getting this weekend. Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, and Laurence O’Fuarain will tease the new spinoff miniseries, The Witcher: Blood Origin and share “fun facts” to get viewers ready for the show’s arrival. Meanwhile, former Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will preview their new sci-fi series, 3 Body Problem, alongside their fellow writer/executive producer, Alexander Woo.

After wowing fans with the first trailer for Wednesday last month, Netflix also has more news to share about the highly-anticipated Addams Family spinoff. Wednesday herself, Jenna Ortega, will pop in to debut an exclusive clip from the show. But more importantly, she will also announce the series’ official premiere date.

On the film side, Tudum will preview upcoming releases like The Old Guard 2, Slumberland, and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. But the live stream also promises to lighten the mood with special behind-the-scenes looks at two of this year’s returning small-screen dramas as well. Cast members from both Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy will premiere new blooper reels from the latest seasons of their respective shows. The Stranger Things cast will also answer fan trivia questions during their own segment.

Tudum will begin streaming this Saturday, September 24 at 10am PST. You can view the full schedule here.

Which of these upcoming shows are you most excited to hear more about this weekend? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Addams Family: An Evilution

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.