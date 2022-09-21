Diego Luna Says Andor Marks the End of His Star Wars Journey

When Rogue One hit theaters in 2016, Cassian Andor proved to be one of the most standout new additions to the Star Wars canon. When word got out that Diego Luna would reprise his role in a new prequel series airing on Disney+, fans celebrated his return to a galaxy far, far away. Unfortunately, they shouldn’t expect Cassian to embark on any more adventures beyond Andor’s two-season run. This was expected, given his tragic Rogue One fate. But while speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Luna officially confirmed that Andor will be his final say on the title character.

“For me, this is it,” said Luna. “It’s a beautiful journey now that I have 24 episodes, 24 shorter films, to tell the story of where Cassian comes from and how he got to be the man we met in Rogue One.”

The first season of Andor will show us how Cassian went from being a common thief to become one of the Rebellion’s most valuable agents. Along the way, fans will witness how some of the Alliance’s other top players, including Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) gave him a new lease on life that ultimately led him to sacrifice himself for the Rebel cause.

However, season 2 will cover much more ground, with a one-year time jump happening every three episodes. The next season will also bring Luna’s Rogue One co-star, Alan Tudyk, back into the mix as K-2SO. But according to recent reports, this onscreen reunion might be two years away.

Showrunner Tony Gilroy has also said that the end of Andor season 2 leads directly into the beginning of Rogue One. Which means that any new stories would have to wind the clock back further into the past, something Luna isn’t interested in (“I’m not getting any younger, so it definitely would have to be someone else.”). Regardless, Luna sounds perfectly fine with ending Cassian’s story sooner rather than later. He even explained the benefits of keeping the series confined to certain points on the timeline.

“It does have a beginning and an end,” added Luna. “Therefore, I can understand it and I can enjoy the ride and kind of picture the aim we have. I think that’s needed, otherwise you’re always working to get somewhere else. I don’t think that way. All those people and coaches that tell people, ‘Oh, picture yourself in 10 years, where you want to be. Project that and work for that.’ That’s nonsense. Worry about what you’re doing today. Do it the best way you can. Enjoy the ride. Make sure you give the most, and you give everything you have. And something cool will happen if you do that. And, if not, the journey was worth it. So it’s about now, the moment.”

Andor will premiere its first three episodes on Disney+ tonight at midnight.

Are you sad to hear that Luna won’t be revisiting the character after the series concludes its second season? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.