Andor Season 2 Likely Won’t Arrive On Disney+ Until 2024

It’s been a long journey, but Cassian Andor is making his long-awaited return to the Star Wars universe in Andor. The prequel series comes from Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One and served as a second-unit director during reshoots. Gilroy has been working on the series since 2019, and season 1 is finally ready to premiere on Disney+. Andor has already received a second season, but fans will have to wait over a year to watch it. In an interview with The Wrap, Gilroy shared that he has “two more years to go” on this series.

“We start shooting in November on Part 2,” said Gilroy. “And I don’t know if … Our past pattern was two years, but I mean, I’ll be on … We’ll shoot from November to August. And then our post[-production] last time was about a year.”

If filming ends in August and post-production takes a year, the earliest season 2 would arrive is September 2024.

Set five years before the events of Rogue One, Andor follows Cassian (Diego Luna), a thief who eventually becomes one of the integral leaders of the Rebel Alliance. Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, and Fiona Shaw also star in the series. The 12-episode first season will trace the beginnings of the Rebellion while the 12-episode second and final season will lead into the events of Rogue One.

The first three episodes of Andor will stream to Disney+ on Wednesday, September 21.

Are you excited to revisit the adventures of Cassian and The Rebellion? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

