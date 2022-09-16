The Spectacular Spider-Man Will Stream On Disney+ In October

In April 2021, Sony and Disney reached an agreement that would allow certain Sony projects to stream on Disney+ and Hulu. The most notable franchise in the deal is Spider-Man. Fast forward to today as Disney+ announced its upcoming slate of projects coming to the streamer in October and two Sony-produced animated shows involving Peter Parker made the list. The Spectacular Spider-Man and Spider-Man: The New Animated Series stream on Disney+ starting October 19.

The Spectacular Spider-Man depicted the adventures of Peter (Josh Keaton) during one semester of high school. The series ran for 26 episodes for two seasons from March 2008 to November 2009 before its cancellation. The critically acclaimed series received excellent reviews, and TV Guide listed the show as one of the sixty greatest animated series of all time. Disney+ will release the first season before presumably setting a date for season 2.

Originally envisioned as a sequel of sorts to Sam Rami’s Spider-Man, Spider-Man: The New Animated Series followed Peter (Neil Patrick Harris), Mary Jane Watson (Lisa Loeb), and Harry Osborn (Ian Ziering) in college. The series only ran for 13 episodes, and the show is no longer considered canon to Rami’s films. But it did feature villains that the Raimiverse never got around to, including Michael Clarke Duncan as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

Hulu has previously added Sam Rami’s Spider-Man films to its service. However, there are still no live-action Spider-Man films on Disney+. But given the terms of the deal with Sony, they will likely show up at some point.

Are you excited to watch these animated series on Disney+? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

Recommended Reading: Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man Vol. 2: Most Wanted

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.