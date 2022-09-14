Titania Pleads Her Case in Marvel’s New She-Hulk Episode 5 Clip

After their brutal (albeit very brief) showdown in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s first episode, Titania and Jennifer Walters will lock horns once again in episode 5. Only this time, the characters are trading legal briefs instead of punches. Marvel just released another She-Hulk clip ahead of tomorrow’s new episode, which finds Titania mounting a lawsuit against Jen over the rights to her own superhero name.

The ending of last week’s episode revealed that Titania trademarked the name “She-Hulk” for her own cosmetics line. This is her way of getting payback on Jen within the legal system. And even though Jen isn’t crazy about the name herself, there’s no way she’s going to let some social media influencer get the best of her in court. That’s why she recruits fellow GLK&H attorney Mallory Book (Renée Elise Goldsberry) to serve as her legal defense.

Fortunately, it seems like an open-and-shut case. While giving her argument before the judge, Mallory points out that Titania didn’t copyright “She-Hulk” until after Jen made her first public appearance as the Jade Giantess. She also accuses Titania of “exploiting good will” towards Jen in order to boost the sales of her beauty products, which might not be as effective as she claims them to be. You can watch the full scene in the player below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Titania, however, doesn’t waste any time in defending the integrity of her business. Dressed in a flashy power suit, she immediately cites the “thousands” of testimonials from consumers who have left only glowing reviews for her skin care line (much to her own lawyer’s embarrassment). In fact, she even uses the opportunity to hawk one of her signature foot exfoliants.

The fifth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ tonight at midnight.

Are you excited to watch the rest of the episode? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: She-Hulk by Soule & Pulido: The Complete Collection

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.