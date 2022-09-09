New She-Hulk Promo Teases the Remaining Episodes of the Season

This week brought us to the halfway point of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. However, there’s still more fun to be had over the next five weeks. Marvel has released another She-Hulk promo to set the stage for the series’ remaining episodes, which will bring several familiar faces back into the fold while also making space for some new ones.

At the end of this week’s episode, Titania (Jameela Jamil) served Jen with legal papers claiming ownership of the name “She-Hulk” for her own fashion line. With this, Jen is going to need a really good attorney to help her win her case. Luckily, fellow GLK&H counselor Mallory Book (Renée Elise Goldsberry) is on the job. But we can also expect the two larger-than-live adversaries to butt heads outside of the courtroom as well, culminating in a rematch that lets Jen show off her mean left hook.

Aside from returning villains like Titania and Emil Blonsky/Abomination (Tim Roth), we can also look forward to the introduction of a few new characters. At least one upcoming episode will feature the live-action debut of Frog Man, who shows off his own Iron Man-inspired technology as he attempts to boost some big-screen TVs. And of course, Charlie Cox will make an appearance both in and out of costume as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. He even gives Jen some much-needed tips about navigating her double-life.

The next episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere next Thursday, September 15 on Disney+.

Are you excited to meet new characters on the show over the next few weeks? Let us know in the comment section below!

