Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Pushed Back To January 2023

During Star Wars Celebration in May, Lucasfilm announced that Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 would premiere this fall. However, plans have clearly been changed. At D23 Expo, the word came down that The Bad Batch season 2 has been pushed back to early next year. The new season premiere date is January 4, 2023 on Disney+.

Lucasfilm didn’t offer an explanation for the delay, but it’s not the only Star Wars show to get pushed back. The Mandalorian season 3 was also previously slated to premiere in February 2023. However, the new Mandalorian trailer from D23 doesn’t have February listed for the premiere. Instead, it simply says the show will stream in 2023. Presumably this was done so The Bad Batch season 2 won’t overlap with The Mandalorian‘s first new episodes since 2020.

The Bad Batch is a direct spinoff from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. During the final season of Clone Wars, viewers were introduced to Clone Force 99: Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Tech. Their genetic mutations made them formidable in battle, and they were undefeated during the Clone Wars. In their initial storyline, Clone Force 99 helped rescue another clone named Echo, who subsequently joined the team.

In the first episodes of The Bad Batch, Clone Force 99 initially tried to work under the Empire. However, the Empire’s distrust of clones and the team’s distaste for the Empire’s tactics led them to break away. Only one member, Crosshair, sided with the Empire. Subsequently, Crosshair’s clone brothers rescued their only sister, Omega, and became mercenaries for hire while living on the run.

Dee Bradley Baker headlines the series as the voices for every member of Clone Force 99, as well as almost every other clone on the show. Michelle Ang co-stars as Omega, with Rhea Perlman recurring as the voice of Cid.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will have 16 episodes in its second season.

How do you feel about the new season of The Bad Batch getting pushed back to January 2023? Let us know in the comment section below!

