Return To Mandalore in the First Teaser For The Mandalorian Season 3

Fans outside of Star Wars Celebration weren’t able to watch the official footage from The Mandalorian‘s new season earlier this year. However, today’s D23 Expo presentation included the first teaser for The Mandalorian season 3 and the long-awaited return to Mandalore. Din Djarin/Mando may not have been born on the Mandalorian home world, but he needs to go there to redeem himself in the eyes of his cult. And as long as he has the Darksaber, he has the right to lead his people.

Anyone who skipped The Book of Boba Fett might be a bit confused. All you need to know is that Mando and Grogu are back together. And Mando’s going through some mid-life things by flying a converted Naboo N-1 as his new ship. As for Mandalore, it was ruined by the Empire between the events of this series and the last time it was shown in Star Wars Rebels. But the war to reclaim the planet is far from over.

Bo-Katan Kryze is featured prominently as we see several other Mandalorians fight to take back their planet. She is also cordial enough with Mando to speak directly with Grogu. But make no mistake, she wants the Darksaber for herself. How far she’ll go remains to be seen.

Additionally, Mando’s friend and ally, Greef Karga, welcomes him back in the new footage. And we even get to see Babu Frik from The Rise of Skywalker.

Unfortunately, the trailer also reveals that Lucasfilm and Disney+ have apparently backed away from a February 2023 premiere. All we know is that The Mandalorian season 3 will stream in 2023.

