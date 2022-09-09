Amazon Prime Cancels Paper Girls After One Season

It’s another sad day to be a Brian K. Vaughan fan. Earlier this summer, Amazon Prime Video debuted the first season of Paper Girls, based on the acclaimed sci-fi comic created by Vaughan and artist Cliff Chiang. However, it sounds like the time war depicted in the series has reached an abrupt ending. Deadline brings word that Prime is cancelling the show after just eight episodes.

Paper Girls centers on four teenagers living in 1988 whose early morning paper route is suddenly interrupted by a strange phenomenon that whisks them more than 30 years into the future. Once there, they learn that humanity is caught in a war between rival factions of time travelers and must figure out a way to get back to the past safely. The principal cast includes Riley Lai Nelet (Erin Tieng), Sofia Rosinsky (Mac Coyle), Camryn Jones (Tiff Quilkin), and Fina Strazza (KJ Brandman). Ali Wong also had a recurring role as an older version of Nelet’s character.

The show earned strong reviews when it originally hit Amazon in late July. But two days after it premiered, Stephany Folsom vacated her role as co-showrunner and executive producer. Christopher C. Rogers would have served as the series’ primary creative force in the event of a season 2 renewal. Deadline also notes that Amazon’s marketing push for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may have overshadowed its other programming and caused shows like Paper Girls to take a ratings hit.

Regardless, the series isn’t necessarily dead yet. Legendary intends to shop Paper Girls to other networks and streaming services in the hopes of getting another season. Of course, Vaughan fans have already been through this situation before. The last TV show based on his work, Y: The Last Man, was similarly cancelled after airing a single season on FX on Hulu in 2021. And despite the producers’ best efforts to find it a new home, showrunner Eliza Clark confirmed earlier this year that their search had come up empty. For now, it remains to be seen if Paper Girls will have better luck.

