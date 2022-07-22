Amazon Prime Renews The Wheel of Time For Season 3

Just because Amazon has a Lord of the Rings TV show on its fall schedule doesn’t mean it’s giving up on its other high fantasy series. The new season of The Wheel of Time is expected to debut sometime later this year as well. But during Thursday’s Comic-Con panel for Prime Video’s Origins shorts, the producers announced that the flagship series has been renewed for season 3.

The show is no stranger to early renewals. Amazon previously ordered a second season of The Wheel of Time in May of last year, six full months before the first season debuted in November 2021. Rosamund Pike will continue to headline the series as Moiraine Damodred, the Aes Sedai tasked with locating the fabled “Dragon Reborn” who will either save the world or destroy it. Additionally, showrunner Rafe Judkins confirmed that season 3 will adapt elements from The Shadow Rising, the fourth novel in author Robert Jordan’s original Wheel of Time saga.

“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time,” said Judkins (via Deadline). “The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago.”

To get fans ready for season 2, Amazon also dropped a new sizzle reel comprised of behind-the-scenes footage. It even offers an early look at some of the new locations the characters will visit when the series returns. You can check it out for yourself below.

Their journeys are far from over. Get a behind the scenes look at #TheWheelOfTime season 2. pic.twitter.com/K3IVCyMOw3 — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) July 21, 2022

Amazon still hasn’t announced a release date for The Wheel of Time season 2.

