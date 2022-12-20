Amazon Confirms Invincible Season 2 Will Arrive in 2023

As 2022 draws to a close, Amazon Prime Video subscribers officially have one more reason to look forward to the new year. It’s been over a year since fans caught up with Mark Grayson and his superpowered allies in Amazon’s critically-acclaimed adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s Invincible. But thankfully, the title character’s return is on the horizon. During a recent interview with Collider, Amazon head of television Vernon Sanders confirmed that Invincible season 2 will officially debut in 2023.

Sanders’ confirmation comes only a few days after Amazon began teasing more Invincible news on the horizon. Last week, the series’ official Twitter account claimed that this would be last month without any updates concerning the show’s highly-anticipated sophomore season, hinting that the new episodes would arrive sooner rather than later. So although 2023 is a big window, we probably won’t have to wait until next December to see Mark slip back into his signature yellow and blue costume. At the very least, January might bring us some new casting additions if not an official release date announcement.

So… this is the last month we won’t have a Season 2 update for you!!! — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) December 16, 2022

For the most part, Invincible season 1 faithfully adapted the first several issues of Kirkman’s original comic book series, closing out its initial run with the reveal that Mark’s father, the superhero known as Omni-Man, was actually sent to Earth many years ago to conquer its people and bring them under the rule of his own alien race, the Viltrumites. As a bonus, the show also proved to be a fruitful exercise in long-form animated storytelling. Its episodes notably ranged from 40 to 50 minutes in length.

Shortly before the first season finale aired last year, Amazon renewed Invincible for seasons 2 and 3. And this past April, Steven Yuen had begun recording his lines as Mark for the upcoming episodes. Khary Payton (Black Samson) later announced in September that season 2 had finished production. He also shared that the cast members had begun their dialogue for the third season as well.

