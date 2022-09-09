Eman Esfandi Cast As Ezra Bridger In Star Wars: Ahsoka Series

One of the biggest lingering mysteries from Star Wars Rebels was the fate of fan-favorite Jedi-in-training, Ezra Bridger, who disappeared in the series finale. Essentially, Ezra sat out the events of the original Star Wars trilogy because he was stuck in parts unknown. However, Ezra’s whereabouts will finally be revealed in the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka series. Via Cinelinx and confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Eman Esfandi has been cast as Ezra.

Esfandi doesn’t have an extensive list of credits to his name. He previously appeared in Robert Rodriguez’s Red 11 and he had a small role in King Richard. His next film is The Inspection, which is currently playing at the Toronto Film Festival.

Taylor Gray provided the voice of Ezra throughout Rebels‘ entire four-season run. Ezra was an orphan with an affinity for the Force who was taken in by the crew of the Ghost. Under the tutelage of Kanan Jarrus, Ezra honed his abilities and trained to become a Jedi. Regardless, Ezra never officially received the title of Jedi. In the early days of the Rebellion, Ezra and his friends played a key role in the struggle against the Empire.

Ezra’s disappearance in the Rebels series finale was intentionally vague. He and Grand Admiral Thrawn were trapped on an Imperial ship that was whisked away into hyperspace. The final scene of the series indicated that Ezra’s friends, Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren, would continue to search for him. Ahsoka’s live-action debut in The Mandalorian seemed to confirm the continuation of this story because she was specifically looking for Thrawn.

Rosario Dawson will once again play Ahsoka in the upcoming series, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine. Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker, while Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno, and Ray Stevenson have starring roles on the show.

Further details about Ahsoka may be announced at this weekend’s D23 Expo in Anaheim. Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ in 2023.

What do you think about Eman Esfandi landing the role of Ezra Bridger? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credit: Mike Jordan/Getty Images for SXSW/Lucasfilm

Recommended Reading: The Art of Star Wars Rebels

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Also. However.