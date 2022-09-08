Marvel’s Ironheart Adds Shakira Barrera To the Cast

While Ironheart is currently filming, another series regular has been added to the cast. Deadline is reporting that Shakira Barrera has signed on to the six-episode series in a currently unknown role.

Barrera has previously appeared in Netflix’s GLOW, as well as Animals Kingdom, Queen of the South, Shameless, It’s Bruno, and All Rise. She is currently starring in Sprung, a Freevee original series. Her film credits include The Knocking and The Collection.

Dominique Thorne is headlining Ironheart as Riri Williams, a part she will originate in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this fall. Riri is a technological genius on par with Tony Stark himself. In the comics, she also created her own suit of armor by reverse-engineering one of Stark’s early Iron Man suits. Stark was so impressed that he endorsed Riri’s desire to be a superhero. But it’s unclear if the MCU’s Riri will have any direct link to Stark.

Anthony Ramos was spotted on the set of Ironheart as The Hood, which suggests that he may be the show’s primary villain. Other cast members include Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Shea Couleé, and Zoe Terakes. Of that group, Ehrenreich is best known for starring in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Ryan Coogler is executive producing Ironheart through his Proximity production house. Chinaka Hodge created and developed the series for Disney+, and she serves as the head writer. Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes are directing the six-episode series.

Disney+ hasn’t set a date for Ironheart to premiere, but it will likely arrive on Disney+ in 2023.

