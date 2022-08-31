Regan Aliyah Joins the Cast of Marvel’s Ironheart Series

Production on Marvel’s Ironheart TV series finally began earlier this year, but another new addition to the show’s cast has just surfaced. Deadline is reporting that rapper/actress Regan Aliyah has booked a role in the show, which gives Dominique Thorne her own starring vehicle as one of the MCU’s newest young heroes. But as is the norm, the identity of Aliyah’s character isn’t being revealed yet.

Thorne will make her first appearance as Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this fall before heading over the Disney+ for the premiere of Ironheart. In the comics, Riri is a teenage science prodigy who counts Tony Stark as one of her role models. She even builds her own flying armored suit inspired by Tony’s Iron Man tech, which she uses to fight evil. Fans previously got a glimpse of Thorne’s character when the teaser for Wakanda Forever dropped during last month’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Aside from making a household name out of Thorne, Ironheart is poised to serve as a breakthrough opportunity for many of its supporting cast members. And Aliyah is no different. She currently has a small handful of TV credits to her name, including a few Club Mickey Mouse shorts and the upcoming Netflix series, XO, Kitty, a spinoff of To All The Boys I Loved Before. But appearing in the MCU is guaranteed to boost her profile, even if she only has a small role in the series.

Recent set photos for Ironheart have indicated that Anthony Ramos is assuming the villainous role of Parker Robbins/The Hood. Lyric Ross is reportedly co-starring as Riri’s best friend. But the roles of the remaining cast are still a mystery. Other actors include Harper Anthony, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Shea Couleé, and Zoe Terakes.

Chinaka Hodge is the head writer of the series, while Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes will each direct three episodes from the show.

Ironheart will premiere on Disney+ in the fall of 2023.

Photo Credit: Maury Phillips/Getty Images

