Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV+ Among Suitors For Batman: Caped Crusader

Earlier this week, HBO Max cast aside several animated projects including the upcoming series, Batman: Caped Crusader. However, unlike the live-action Batgirl movie, Warner Bros. Discovery didn’t cancel these projects outright. Instead, they are currently being shopped around to other outlets. And this seems to have already paid off for Caped Crusader. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show “is already receiving intense interest from Apple, Hulu and Netflix, among others.”

Batman is one of the most popular superheroes in the world, so the interest isn’t that surprising. Netflix could have an edge because it’s already streaming The Sandman, which is based on another DC comic book series. Apple TV+ also has a working relationship with WBD, and a signature Batman series could help increase their subscriber numbers. However, the only unexpected suitor is Disney-owned Hulu. But even Hulu has worked with Warner Bros. Animation before on the Animaniacs revival.

THR also explained why Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav and company made the cuts. Apparently, it’s a company wide shift in strategy. These animated shows and movies were initially created to bring in subscribers to HBO Max. However, the new regime apparently believes that “the show and movies will make more money on the titles by selling them to other outlets than having them on Warners’ own streamer.” That said, there are drawbacks to farming out the company’s signature characters to rival streamers. It’s also a step that may harm HBO Max’s numbers in the long run.

The remaining animated projects being shopped to other streamers include Merry Little Batman, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Toons Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Toons Musical, Did I Do That to the Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story, and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie.

Which streaming service do you want to see pick up Batman: Caped Crusader and the other HBO Max castoffs? Let us know in the comment section below!

