The Rings of Power’s First Two Episodes Will Screen Theatrically

The good news for J.R.R. Tolkien fans is that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s first two episodes will get a theatrical airing on Aug 31st. The bad news? You’re going to have to hurry and sign up for Cinemark’s rewards program right now. At 9 a.m. Pacific time today, in just over an hour, free tickets go up for grabs for Cinemark Movie Rewards members only. And they include a bonus $10 snack voucher.

Per Variety, “Outside of the U.S. and Canada, Amazon will also screen the series in locations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Argentina, Colombia, Australia and New Zealand. Reports indicate that the fan event will unfold across roughly 200 locations globally.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s first two episodes arrive on Prime video beginning Sept 1.

From the official synopsis: “Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”

“Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

