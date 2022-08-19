The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Score Gets a Vinyl Pressing

Last month, Amazon Prime confirmed that Bear McCreary would handle the primary scoring duties for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, adding another big franchise to the composer’s body of work. Now, his music is officially getting the vinyl treatment from Mondo. Pre-orders are currently live for McCreary’s score, which is collected on two 140-gram LPs.

McCreary’s contributions to The Rings of Power’s first season comprise two and a half hours of music recorded at London’s Abbey Road Studios and Vienna’s AIR Studios and Synchron Stage. Listeners can expect a rousing assortment of tracks befitting Lord of the Rings’ epic scope. Plus, the album includes the series’ theme music written by original Lord of the Rings composer Howard Shore.

The soundtrack also features a pair of songs performed by two of the show’s cast members. Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa) lends her vocals to the first of these tracks, “A Plea to the Rocks.” Meanwhile, Megan Richards (Poppy Proudfellow) sings on “This Wandering Day.” Mondo’s webstore exclusive variant is pressed on gold vinyl and is scheduled to ship sometime in January 2023.

“J.R.R. Tolkien’s stunning novels and their film adaptations have had a profound impact on my imagination for nearly my entire life,” said McCreary in a new statement. “I am honored to compose the music that will help guide audiences through the major events of the Second Age of Middle-earth.”

But that’s not all. Mondo is also releasing McCreary’s score in a 2XCD format as well. You can pre-order both versions of the album here. However, if physical media isn’t your jam, the full soundtrack is now available to stream on most music platforms.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere its first episode on Thursday, September 1. It will be followed by the second episode on September 2.

