Netflix’s Wednesday Trailer Welcomes You To Nevermore Academy

Nevermore Academy has a brand new student, and the dreaded first day of school just got a lot more deadly. After releasing an Addams Family portrait earlier this week, Netflix has finally dropped the first official Wednesday trailer, highlighting the latest spin on the classic franchise with Jenna Ortega playing the title role.

The trailer wastes no time in introducing us to Ortega’s Wednesday, who hasn’t had the best luck with public education. Apparently, she’s been kicked out of eight different schools in just five years, most recently for unleashing a swarm of piranhas on the water polo jock who bullied her brother. That’s why her parents, Gomez (Luis Guzman) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) decide to enroll her at Nevermore, the same gothic institution where they met and fell in love many years ago.

Initially, Wednesday finds herself an outcast among Nevermore’s purple-pinstripe elite. But it isn’t long before she carves out a niche for herself, taking up extracurricular activities like fencing and playing the cello. She even attends a school dance (albeit one that ends in bloodshed, befitting the series’ macabre tone).

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville) wrote and executive produced Wednesday and act as its primary showrunners. Tim Burton directed four of the season’s eight episodes, with Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall helming additional chapters. The supporting cast also includes Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Emma Myers, Isaac Ordonez, Hunter Doohan, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, and Christina Ricci.

Wednesday will premiere on Netflix sometime in the fall.

