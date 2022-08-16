Netflix Releases the First Look at Wednesday’s Addams Family

It’s time for the Addams Family roll call. Earlier this year, Netflix revealed the first glimpse of Jenna Ortega as the title character of its upcoming Wednesday series. But now, it’s time to meet the rest of her dysfunctional clan. Netflix has released a new black-and-white portrait of Wednesday standing alongside Gomez, Morticia, and Pugsley Addams. You can check it out for yourself below.

Overall, the design of the characters doesn’t stray too far from what we’ve seen before. Gomez (Luis Guzman) appears with his usual mustache, coiffed hairstyle, and pinstripe suit. Similarly, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) dons a familiar black dress that perfectly matches the tone of her own straightened hair. And much like her appearance in Charles Addams’ original comic strip, Morticia is considerably taller than her husband. Finally, Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) sports a new take on his iconic striped sweater, but his black shorts and combat boots remain intact.

Say hello to Netflix’s Addams Family Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton. pic.twitter.com/OJIKVxJlbg — Netflix (@netflix) August 16, 2022

Wednesday features an older version of Gomez and Morticia’s daughter. After starting school at Nevermore Academy, an institution for superpowered teenagers, she finds herself entangled in a complex murder mystery that is somehow linked to her famous parents. The show itself isn’t expected to be presented in black and white. Regardless, the photo does a good job of capturing the traditional Addams Family spirit, even harkening back to the original 1960s TV series. And with Tim Burton setting the tone, the series is in more than capable hands.

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for Wednesday. However, the show is expected to premiere by the end of 2022.

What do you think of this latest image of the show’s supporting cast? Give us your impressions in the comment section below!

