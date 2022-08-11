Rick and Morty Season 6 Trailer Gets a Little Paranoid

Broh. It’s here, broh. The Rick and Morty season 6 trailer teases a lot of action, and possibly tells us a bit about Rick’s musical taste. Unless the trailer’s a big misdirect, Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid” is number one on his playlist. Which seems perfect, quite frankly. The Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind” would have been too obvious. Also, what the hell, Jerry? You haven’t made your kids watch Die Hard yet?

Take a look at the new trailer in the player below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In that trailer, we caught references to Fantastic Voyage, Maximilian from The Black Hole, Doctor Who‘s Daleks, Summer with X-23-style claws, and several amusing sight gags. Plus a rejection of catchphrases that makes sense if you remember the actual translation of Rick’s signature line. And it looks like we’ll have two Beths for a while (unless those scenes are all from the same episode, which is entirely possible.)

With longer-term contracts in place for the show, expect storylines to carry over this season, rather than a lot of stand-alones. There’s plenty to resolve in the multiverse of Rick.

Rick and Morty season 6 premieres Sept 4 on Adult Swim. Will you tune in? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.