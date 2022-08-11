Netflix Superhero Show Supacell to Star Doctor Who’s Tosin Cole

He’s best known as Doctor Who companion Ryan Sinclair in the most recent seasons of the show. But up next, Tosin Cole is set to star in a new UK -based superhero show for Netflix. Supacell, created by Andrew Onwabolu, who goes by the stage name of Rapman, and previously wrote and directed the musical crime film Blue Story, will be a six-part series about super-powered individuals in the black community of South London.

Speaking to Deadline, Rapman said, “If I got powers, my first thing wouldn’t be to go and buy a spandex outfit. I was thinking ‘What can I use my powers for to put my family in a better position? As much as I love Marvel and DC you know it’s going to work out in the end but in our story you just don’t know what’s going to happen because it’s a grounded superpowers show. They are hero characters but they’re all very flawed…Put it this way: we’ve got all the powers you can get in Marvel and they come to South London.”

Cole will play Michael Lasaki, an average working man who drives a van and harbors a heavy crush on

Adelayo Adedayo’s Dionne.

Other cast members include Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Calvin Demba, Josh Tedeku, Rayxia Ojo, and Giacomo Mancini. Netflix has yet to set a date.

Are you happy to see Tosin Cole lead a new series? Let us know in comments!

