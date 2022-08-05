Grant Gustin Reacts To The Flash’s Final Season Announcement

Earlier this week, The CW finally confirmed rumors that The Flash will end after its upcoming ninth season. Showrunner Eric Wallace previously issued his own statement thanking fans for their support over the years. But today, it was series star Grant Gustin’s turn to address the news in a video message posted on Instagram.

Viewers began speculating about The Flash’s conclusion at the beginning of this year, when details of Gustin’s contract negotiations were first reported by Deadline. At the time, Gustin was reported to have rejected a deal to reprise his role as Barry Allen for multiple additional seasons of the show. Instead, he agreed to a one-year arrangement that capped his involvement at 15 episodes. But somewhere along the way, the network cut season 9’s episode count down to just 13.

You can listen to Gustin’s full statement below.

“This week we announced that season 9 of The Flash will be the final season, which is bittersweet,” said Gustin. “It’s been an incredible nearly ten years of playing this character and getting to be a part of this show with an amazing cast and crew. And so much love from you guys – from the fans, people who love the show. It’s the only reason we’ve got to do this as long as we have. And I’m very excited to do this one final time, finish on our terms, and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it as much as I can. I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting the show and allowing us to go as long as we have. And I could not be more honored to be associated with this character probably for the rest of my life and career.”

By the time it wraps up next year, The Flash will officially surpass Arrow as The CW’s longest-running Arrowverse series. But more importantly, it will also herald the end of the Arrowverse as we once knew it. Two other shows – Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow – were both axed by The CW in April, leaving only three other DC shows on the network: Stargirl, Superman & Lois, and the upcoming Gotham Knights.

The Flash’s final season will premiere on The CW in 2023.

