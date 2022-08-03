A New Fellowship is Born in Amazon’s Latest Rings of Power Featurette

Last month’s Comic-Con trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power gave us our best look yet at the highly-anticipated series. But with the show’s premiere less than a month away, there’s more footage to come. And it’s starting with a new behind-the-scenes look at Galadriel’s upcoming adventure. Amazon has released another Rings of Power featurette that dives into the characters she will meet along the way.

In the video, Rings of Power showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne explain why Middle-earth’s Second Age was the ideal setting for the new series. McKay calls this time period “the great unfilmed story in [author J.R.R.] Tolkein’s entire legendarium.” This was the era when the titular rings were forged, and it signaled the dawn of the last alliance of men and elves. It “deserved” to be told in live-action. Payne adds that from the second they began working on the show, they knew Galadriel would need her own team to combat the forces of darkness. After all, “every quest needs a fellowship.”

You can watch the featurette in the player below.

Galadriel actress Morfydd Clark also shares how her character has been making the most of her long elven lifespan. Specifically, she has spent the last thousand years searching Middle-Earth for an “elusive, undiscovered, [and] very real” evil. Clark promises several “dangerous and shocking” left turns, including Galadriel’s attempt to outswim a giant sea beast. But luckily, others will tag along for the ride. The supporting cast also includes Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, and Benjamin Walker as Gil-Galad, the latter of whom teased the how the series’ will set up the original Lord of the Rings trilogy.

“This is the time where the characters and species that we know and love become who we know them to be,” said Walker.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will hit on Amazon Prime on September 2.

Which member of Galadriel’s fellowship are you most excited to meet? Let us know in the comments below!

